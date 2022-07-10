stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00133869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000325 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

