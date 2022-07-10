StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.27 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

