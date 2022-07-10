StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
NYSE:ORN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Orion Group (Get Rating)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
