StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

NYSE:ORN opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Orion Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 138,624 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orion Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 399,467 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Orion Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

