Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after buying an additional 168,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 145,263 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 679,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $107.15.

