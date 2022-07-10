Stone House Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

IUSB opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

