Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,478 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after buying an additional 134,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 456,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 800,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,804,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

