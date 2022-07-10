Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 4,917 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services comprises approximately 0.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 73,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PFIS opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $388.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.17. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

