Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,543,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.74 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.