StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 94.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $47,990.09 and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000176 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,841,357,069 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.