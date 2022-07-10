Susquehanna Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.87.

NYSE CP opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

