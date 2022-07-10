SVB Leerink Trims Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price to $64.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

RCKT stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

