Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Swiss Re from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

SSREY opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

