Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.