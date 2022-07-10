Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 79 by Analysts at Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from CHF 100 to CHF 79 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $71.29 and a 1-year high of $168.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

