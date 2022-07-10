Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $903.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $729.53 and its 200 day moving average is $878.91. Tesla has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

