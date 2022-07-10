Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $70.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

