Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.