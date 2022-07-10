Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
