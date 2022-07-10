The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $273.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.