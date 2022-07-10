The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to Buy

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

MAT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.83 million. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,611,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Mattel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,441,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

