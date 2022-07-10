The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has GBX 720 ($8.72) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 730 ($8.84).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.90) to GBX 700 ($8.48) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 694 ($8.40).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 663.20 ($8.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 654.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 704.69. The company has a market capitalization of £6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2,368.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.14%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

