The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.29. The company had a trading volume of 923,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.88 and a 200 day moving average of $269.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

