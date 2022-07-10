THEKEY Market Cap Reaches $592,781.13 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $592,781.13 and approximately $182,369.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000161 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.