TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New €51.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.10 ($50.10) to €51.30 ($53.44) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.03.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TTE opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.