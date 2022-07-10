Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.37 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00008887 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

