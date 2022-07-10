Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

TSE:TV opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$43.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.63. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.2729032 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

