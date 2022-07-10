Triad Investment Management Acquires 1,537 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 191.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,046 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,365,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,242.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,206.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,106.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,291.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total value of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.