Triad Investment Management Increases Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital accounts for 1.7% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Hercules Capital worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

