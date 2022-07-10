Triad Investment Management Invests $1.01 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $101.80. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

