Triad Investment Management Sells 7,867 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Triad Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. CMC Materials comprises 2.9% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.06% of CMC Materials worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.04.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

