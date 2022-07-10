Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

TMQ stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.44.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

