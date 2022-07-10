Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $11,243,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.00 and its 200-day moving average is $334.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

