Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,627 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

