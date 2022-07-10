TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $415,506.59 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $415,506.59 and $54,098.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 306.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 101,842,342,222 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

