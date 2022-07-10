UBS Group Reiterates €81.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($116.67) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($102.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €76.04 ($79.21) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($104.60). The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.