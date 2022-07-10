UBS Group Reiterates GBX 490 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.93) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.33) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.18) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 472 ($5.72) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.09) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

BP.B stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.82. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

