United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 864,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

NYSE UPS opened at $185.40 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

