United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 49.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.