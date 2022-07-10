Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 51.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a one year low of $98.71 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

