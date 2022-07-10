USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.55 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $2.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars.

