USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $14.40 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00130434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015534 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000320 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

