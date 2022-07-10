Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

