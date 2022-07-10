Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

