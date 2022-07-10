Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 20.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

