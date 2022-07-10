VAULT 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $153,055.42 and $17.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00136780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000326 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 603,643 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

