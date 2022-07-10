Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

VRNT stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $635,213.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,419,304.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,648 shares of company stock worth $2,893,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

