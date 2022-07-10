VerusCoin Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $25.64 million and $14,705.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00134279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,276,169 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

