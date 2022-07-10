Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,605.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $164.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

