Virginia National Bank Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Virginia National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,814,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,469,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 217,458 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 990,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 105,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 856,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 58,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,282.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 730,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 699,376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

