Virginia National Bank Invests $1.39 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 256,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $22.25.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.