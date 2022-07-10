Virginia National Bank Invests $364,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in eBay by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

